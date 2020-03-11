Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.49 Million Position in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,954,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492,253 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.92% of New Gold worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGD. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of New Gold by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New Gold by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20. New Gold Inc has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NGD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on New Gold from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC lowered New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.65 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.03.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

