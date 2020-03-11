Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107,325 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Unisys worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 804,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 87,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 494,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $791.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Unisys had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $741.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UIS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Unisys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

