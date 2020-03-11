Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 147,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 2,749.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 192,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 38,710 shares during the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Paranaense de Energia in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE ELP opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

