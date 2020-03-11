Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of AGN stock opened at $189.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.50 and a 200-day moving average of $181.62. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. Allergan’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.29.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.