Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Walker & Dunlop worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,159,000 after purchasing an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 62,829 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 367,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 155.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of WD opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 136.36 and a quick ratio of 136.36. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $2,671,810.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,472,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $644,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

