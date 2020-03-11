Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.65 Million Holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 347,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,908 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of MEDNAX worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 56.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 78.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Shares of MD opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX Inc has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $31.53.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

