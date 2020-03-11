Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $11.04 Million in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 390,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,043,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.35% of Stantec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stantec by 237.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of STN opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.11. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1163 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

