Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $7.33 Million in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $217.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.02 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.48.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

