Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,043,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.58% of Community Health Systems worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,947,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 543,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 629,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 465,027 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 721.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 120,506 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CYH opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $498.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

