Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,167 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Micro Focus International worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 2,323.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MFGP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.