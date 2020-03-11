Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 121,072 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI stock opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

