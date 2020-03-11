Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.52. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

