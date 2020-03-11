Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,200 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of NVR worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in NVR by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total value of $7,677,493.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,292,339.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $3,750.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,687.68 and a 1-year high of $4,071.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,900.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,750.49.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $58.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

