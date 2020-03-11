Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 69,295 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Domtar worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,941,000 after buying an additional 164,720 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,636,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,590,000 after buying an additional 173,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 1,189.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,129,000 after buying an additional 692,184 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 239,233 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 564,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 132,776 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFS opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. Domtar Corp has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.91.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UFS shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

