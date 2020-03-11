Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 727,052 Shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 301.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,052 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Enel Americas worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enel Americas by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Americas in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Americas in the third quarter worth about $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enel Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Enel Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

ENIA opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. Enel Americas SA has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

