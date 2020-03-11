Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 9,925 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 300.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $694.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $686.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.78. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $452.42 and a 52-week high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Stephens boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

