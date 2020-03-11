Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,481 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.63% of Signet Jewelers worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of SIG opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

