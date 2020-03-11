Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,158,074 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 135,550 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3,876.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,950,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775,386 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,732,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,048 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,959 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,968,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1,681.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,844 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

