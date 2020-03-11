Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 113,875 Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,875 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.01% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 36,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $298,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 30,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $344,570.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 108,466 shares of company stock worth $1,044,170 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

NASDAQ:AMAG opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.53.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.32 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

