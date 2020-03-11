Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 136,950 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,950 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $989,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 193,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.