Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,625 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total transaction of $5,150,060.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,402 shares of company stock worth $7,276,450. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

NYSE HUM opened at $349.30 on Wednesday. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $384.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.49 and a 200-day moving average of $323.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

