Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 332,405 Shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332,405 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 3.11% of Just Energy Group worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Just Energy Group by 428.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 37,740 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,857,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Just Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Just Energy Group by 73.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JE opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Just Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Just Energy Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

