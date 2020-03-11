Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 359,275 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 359,275 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.62% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $826.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

