Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,230 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

