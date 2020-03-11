Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STZ opened at $165.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.51 and a 12-month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In related news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

