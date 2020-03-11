Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Releases Earnings Results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $59.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 5.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNST. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $193,566.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,103 shares in the company, valued at $38,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $952,757. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

