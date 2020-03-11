Contrasting Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) & On Deck Capital (NASDAQ:ONDK)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of On Deck Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of On Deck Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oportun Financial and On Deck Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83 On Deck Capital 0 4 2 0 2.33

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus target price of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 33.96%. On Deck Capital has a consensus target price of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 183.42%. Given On Deck Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe On Deck Capital is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and On Deck Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A On Deck Capital 6.33% 5.73% 1.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and On Deck Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.74 $61.60 million $1.12 14.61 On Deck Capital $444.49 million 0.30 $27.95 million $0.23 8.13

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than On Deck Capital. On Deck Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats On Deck Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

