Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

CSOD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,200 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $659,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,987,282 shares in the company, valued at $116,931,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,202 shares of company stock worth $4,161,366. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,507,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $33.14 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

