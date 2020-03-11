Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 116,260 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Corning worth $45,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1,110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

