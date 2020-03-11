Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -1.76

News coverage about Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Costco Wholesale earned a coverage optimism score of -1.76 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Costco Wholesale’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

COST stock traded down $11.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.43. 3,621,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,160. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $229.90 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

