COTI (COTI) Market Cap Reaches $8.17 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COTI has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.08 or 0.02421838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00207435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00047266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00118319 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012733 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 312,250,374 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

