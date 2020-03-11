Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVTI opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Covenant Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $221.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

