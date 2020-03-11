Cred (LBA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.84 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. Cred has a market cap of $11.84 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy and OKEx. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.41 or 0.02411033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00207227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00047460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00117905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,523,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, OKEx, UEX, Gate.io, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.