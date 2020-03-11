Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,676 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $51,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 32,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $2,013,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 127,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.00 price target (up from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

NYSE CP opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.05 and its 200 day moving average is $243.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

