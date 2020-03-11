Credit Suisse AG Acquires 55,295 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,295 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Zimmer Biomet worth $47,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 11,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $110.09 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

