Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636,379 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 919,189 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $42,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 654,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,040,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,064 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,586,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,105 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 8,915,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE ITUB opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.92%. Research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

