Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.39% of Atmos Energy worth $53,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1,545.7% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.66 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

