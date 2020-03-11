Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,934 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Waste Connections worth $43,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $12,756,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 264,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $84.03 and a one year high of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average of $93.39.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.35.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

