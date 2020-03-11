Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 3.87% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $41,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 17,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $824,277.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 751,647 shares in the company, valued at $35,184,596.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $345,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,415 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

