Credit Suisse AG Buys 259,567 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,567 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $43,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,858,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,499,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,473,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 277,750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,195,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 524.2% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 189,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

