Credit Suisse AG Buys 51,737 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.42% of Everest Re Group worth $47,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 602,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,286,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,606,000 after buying an additional 138,274 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $240.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.86 and a 200-day moving average of $265.88. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $210.13 and a 52 week high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.89) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

