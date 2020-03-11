Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,349 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.28% of Invitation Homes worth $45,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 13,489,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519,174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5,808.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,790,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,941 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2,144.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,758,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,173 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,217 shares during the period.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.68.

INVH opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.