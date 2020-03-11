Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.31% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $43,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 2.72.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.04.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.