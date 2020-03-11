Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 130.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,096 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of Vulcan Materials worth $44,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 42,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.99. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $109.19 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

