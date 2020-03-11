Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of CGI worth $53,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CGI by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB stock opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. CGI Inc has a 12-month low of $65.33 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.