Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.61% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN worth $50,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the third quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA FLGE opened at $290.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.30 and its 200 day moving average is $314.63. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a fifty-two week low of $228.39 and a fifty-two week high of $394.00.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.