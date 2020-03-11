Credit Suisse AG Has $42.49 Million Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,557 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Clorox worth $42,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 422,711 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,475.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 285,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 267,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 754,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,878,000 after purchasing an additional 173,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.07. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $178.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

