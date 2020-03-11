Credit Suisse AG Has $42.67 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Parker-Hannifin worth $42,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $160.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.66 and a 200-day moving average of $192.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $138.41 and a 52-week high of $215.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

