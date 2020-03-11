Credit Suisse AG Has $44.20 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,907 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.17% of The Carlyle Group worth $44,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,827 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,008,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 470,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,080,000 after buying an additional 62,150 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $568,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347 in the last 90 days.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

