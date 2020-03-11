Credit Suisse AG Has $44.23 Million Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,125,350 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.27% of BankUnited worth $44,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BankUnited by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKU. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

